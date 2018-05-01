Interview: Kevin Sylvester on MINRS series, science and advice for young writers

A while back, I raved about how much I enjoyed Kevin Sylvester's first and second MINRs books for middle grade. Here's my #BookADay post about the first MINRS book. With the third book in the series coming, I asked Kevin to tell my readers about his MiNRS series, offer some advice for young writers and tell us what he's working on now. Thanks to Kevin for answering in the video above!

MINRS3 launches on May 29th, 2018. You can find out more info about this action-packed adventure series for middle grade on the Simon & Schuster MiNRS book page. To educators: here's a Reading Group Guide for MiNRS.

Other books he mentions during the interview:

MUCUS MAYHEM (first book in the Almost Epic Squad series), published by Scholastic Canada (and in French by Editions Scholastic).

