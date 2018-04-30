Main | Comic: The Paperless Office »
"Be A Reading Ninja!" - Free, print-ready poster for schools, libraries and bookstores

Feel free to download my free, print-ready "Be A Reading Ninja!" poster, which prints on an 8.5 x 11" sheet of paper. You can find more free, print-ready posters, reading logs, activity sheets and other bonus material in my Print-Ready Archives.

This poster began with a cherry stain which inspired a drawing which inspired the poster above. :-)

