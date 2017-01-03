Welcome to Inkygirl: Reading, Writing and Illustrating Children's Books (archive list here) which includes my Creating Picture Books series, Advice For Young Writers and IllustratorsWriter's and Illustrator's Guide To Twitter, interviews, my poetry for young readers, #BookADay, writing/publishing industry surveys, and 250, 500, 1000 Words/Day Writing Challenge. Also see my Inkygirl archives,  and comics for writers (including Keiko and Will Write For Chocolate). Also check out my Print-Ready Archives for Teachers, Librarians, Booksellers and Young Readers.

I tweet about the craft and business of writing and illustrating at @inkyelbows. If you're interested in my art or other projects, please do visit DebbieOhi.com. Thanks for visiting! -- Debbie Ridpath Ohi

Tuesday
Jan032017

I feel like this at least once every book project

Anyone else feel like this sometimes? I go through this at LEAST once every book project. The insecurity helps keep me humble and also motivates me to always keep learning and experimenting, to push myself to step out of my comfort zone. I try to write or doodle in my journal every day, and will sometimes share my entries publicly. If you're looking for extra motivation to start journalling, I encourage you to check out National Journal Writing Month, which encourages journal writing for personal growth but especially in Jan, April, July and Oct.

Monday
Jan022017

New Year's Comic For Writers

Wednesday
Dec282016

"I wrote things to get them out of feeling them, and onto paper. So writing in a way saved me, kept me company." R.I.P. Carrie Fisher: actor and writer

Above: my sketchbook journal entry yesterday. So sorry to hear about the passing of Carrie Fisher. My sister and I saw the original Star Wars (A New Hope) in the theatre together, and I remember being so inspired by the character of Princess Leia -- a princess who was a strong and independent thinker, sassy and courageous, who didn't count on a prince to find her happiness.

Most people recognize Carrie Fisher for her Princess Leia role in Star Wars role, but did you know she was also a writer?

Tuesday
Dec272016

New Year's Resolutions For Writers

Friday
Dec232016

Comic: Snowfamily nostalgia

Thanks to Pamela Ross for the caption!

Tuesday
Dec202016

Need a gift for a book lover, writer or illustrator but have a small budget? Give them some TIME.

Looking for a meaningful gift for a friend but don't have the cash? Consider giving them TIME to read, write or illustrate. Click the image above for a print-ready PDF or download the "Gift Of Time" gift certificate here.

Depending on your relationship with the recipient, you could offer to do dishes for a week, pick up the kids from school, x number of hours of running, grocery shopping, babysitting and so on. If your friend complains about not having time to read, combine this certificate with a book.

Some suggestions for presenting the gift:

- Slip the certificate into a white envelope and then decorate the envelope with holiday stickers, sparkles, doodles, etc.

- Roll up the certificate and tie a color ribbon around it. Present it as is, or wrapped in gold tissue paper.

- Combine the certificate with themed gift, like with some packaged soothing chamomile or mint tea, chocolates in a mug, or other "it's time to spoil yourself" items.

- Combine the certificate with one of your favorite books.

Enjoy!

For more free, print-ready goodies, see Debbie's Print-Ready Archives.

Saturday
Dec172016

Found object doodle inspired by all the snow in Toronto right now

Perfect weather for cocooning instead.

Or....

seeing ROGUE ONE this afternoon, WOOHOOOOO! No spoilers, please!!! 

Saturday
Dec172016

Comic: The Best Intentions

Wednesday
Dec142016

Late Bloomer Profile: Laura Boldin-Fournier and her debut picture book, AN ORANGUTAN'S NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS (Pelican Publishing)

It's never too late to get published! This month's Late Bloomer profile: Laura Boldin-Fournier, whose first chidren's book came out when she was 68 years old. AN ORANGUTAN'S NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS debuted earlier this year from Pelican Publishing, and Laura was kind enough to answer a few questions for me.

Click to read more ...

Wednesday
Dec142016

Comic: Holiday wish list for a busy writing parent

Monday
Dec122016

Advice For Young Writers, Office Dogs and Motivation: Three Questions With Kate Dopirak, author of YOU'RE MY BOO (Beach Lane Books)

Photo credit: Family Art Photography.

YOU'RE MY BOO by Kate Dopirak and Lesley Breen Withrow would make a wonderful holiday gift for a young reader. An ode to unconditional love, this reassuring and adorable story is like a hug in book form.

Click to read more ...

Monday
Dec122016

Comic: Santa Wishlist (what would YOU wish for?)

Monday
Dec122016

Featured Author on 12 x 12: My advice on staying upbeat through difficult times, tips for pre-published illustrators and more

Thanks to Julie Foster Hedlund for featuring me on her 12 x 12 Picture Book blog this month! I talk about switching from my programmer/analyst career into the arts, Jeff Ridpath, how I taught myself skills that helped me become a children's book professional, how I approach illustrating other people's stories, how I know when an illustration is finished, how many drafts/sketches typically go into one completed illustration, if my illustration style has changed/evolved over the years, how I stay upbeat even through difficult times, advice for pre-published illustrators still working to develop portfolios and/or get an agent, what I'd choose if I could have only ONE dessert to eat the rest of my life, and more!

Monday
Dec122016

Win this tiny "I Love To Read" doodle!

I enjoy creating tiny doodles! This one is only 9 cm x 5.5 cm (about the size of a business card) and created with my new Platinum Preppy fountain pen with a fine point nib using a Carbon Black Ink cartridge, my Winsor & Newton portable watercolor set and a water brush.

You can enter this week's giveaway HERE.

Congrats to Janet Coburn, who won my Peppermint Tea Fish found object doodle last week!

Entries accepted until 11:59 pm on Sun. December 18th, 2016 and a randomly selected winner will be announced on Mon. Dec. 19th, 2016.. Click here for official contest rules.

Thursday
Dec082016

My advice for writers & illustrators: Don't just focus on getting published. Enjoy the journey & make time to PLAY.

I've become obsessed with fountain pens. I used to dismiss them, having had some bad experiences with fountain pens leaking all over my hands with permanent black ink.

Click to read more ...

Tuesday
Dec062016

How Books Get Translated: An Interview with Translator, Publisher and Author Lawrence Schimel

I've been grateful to Lawrence Schimel for his support and encouragement early in my career. We met online years before we finally met in person in NYC:

Click to read more ...

Monday
Dec052016

Giveaway: Win this Peppermint Fish Found Object original doodle by yours truly

To help encourage people to sign up for my email newsletter (in which I share art, writing & interesting links - you can unsubscribe anytime) and also to expand my Rafflecopter giveaways outside of Facebook, I'm doing a giveaway of my Peppermint Tea Fish found object doodle. This one-of-a-kind found object doodle on a background I created myself (with Derwent Inktense water-soluble paint blocks) will be sent in a secure cello-envelope with cardboard backing. If you'd like it sent as a gift (I'm happy to mail it anywhere in the world), I can include a gift card message from you.

Click the link below for a chance to win this original art:

Peppermint Fish Found Object Doodle Giveaway

Not sure why the Rafflecopter widget won't embed in the space above, so I've just included the link and sent a message to Squarespace support. Maybe Javascript embeds aren't allowed? Anyway, clicking the link above will take you to the Rafflecopter page for my giveaway.

The contest will be open until 11:59 pm on Sun. Dec. 11, 2016 and a randomly selected winner will be announced on Monday, December 12th, 2016. Click here for official contest rules.

Friday
Dec022016

Loved Kate Blair's debut YA novel, TRANSFERRAL (Dancing Cat Books)

LOVED Kate Blair's debut YA novel, TRANSFERRAL. Such a good read: great pacing, engaging characters, thought-provoking, thoroughly satisfying ending. Love the original twist on the dystopian theme. This would make an excellent holiday gift for a teen reader! For more info including reviews and awards, see the TRANSFERRAL page on the Dancing Cats website.

Click to read more ...

Monday
Nov282016

Misconceptions about writing picture books: why short does NOT mean easy

NOTE: This is an updated version of a post I made a while back. For those illustrate as well as write, feel free to use my free picture book thumbnail templates.

So many people think that short = easy, especially when it comes to picture books.

And while yes, it's easy to crank out a picture book manuscript in terms of wordcount, writing a picture book story that a publisher will want to acquire is an entirely different animal.

At this point, I can imagine a number of you leaping up and saying, "You shouldn't worry about the market! Just write the story that you were meant to write!"  I partly agree.

However, if your goal is to be PUBLISHED, then I strongly advise you to go to local children's bookstore and  library; I guarantee you will save yourself much heartache and wasted effort. Familiarise yourself with what's being published. Let yourself fall in love with some of these picture books and then ask yourself why you enjoy them so much.

A few common mistakes that new picture book writers make:

Click to read more ...

Thursday
Nov242016

Happy Thanksgiving to you Americans out there!

