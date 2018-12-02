« ENGINERDS by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin/Simon & Schuster) | Main | HEARTS UNBROKEN by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Candlewick, 2018) »
Sunday
Dec022018

WEAVE A CIRCLE ROUND by Kari Maaren (Tor, 2017)

Click on the image above to see a bigger version of my#BookADay collage review of Kari Maaren's WEAVE A CIRCLE ROUND. For more info about Kari and her books, visit KariMaaren.com.

Also see Kari's wonderful advice for young writers in an interview on Inkygirl.com earlier this year and listen to some of her music in another Inkygirl post.

---------------------

More info: Donalyn Miller's #BookADay Challenge - My #BookADay Archives (also see my visual #BookADay archive on PadletFlickr and Pinterest).

DateSunday, December 2, 2018 at 9:38 AM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  