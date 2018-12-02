Main | WEAVE A CIRCLE ROUND by Kari Maaren (Tor, 2017) »
Sunday
Dec022018

ENGINERDS by Jarrett Lerner (Aladdin/Simon & Schuster)

If you're looking for a gift for a budding young scientist or engineer, I highly recommend Jarrett Lerner's debut middle grade, ENGINERDS (Aladdine/Simon & Schuster, 2017). The first in a series, ENGINERDS is a such fun read. With short chapters and lots of mystery-solving adventure, this action-packed story is sure to engage young readers. Geared toward 8-12-year-olds.

More about Enginerds on the Simon & Schuster site. Next in the series, REVENGE OF THE ENGINERDS, launches on February 19, 2019!

Also see Jarrett's excellent advice for young writers in a post on Inkygirl.com earlier this year.

More info: Donalyn Miller's #BookADay Challenge - My #BookADay Archives (also see my visual #BookADay archive on Padlet, Flickr and Pinterest).

