Saturday
Dec012018

HEARTS UNBROKEN by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Candlewick, 2018)

Catching up with some of my favourite #BookAday reads over the past few months, starting with HEARTS UNBROKEN by Cynthia Leitich Smith (Candlewick, Oct. 2018). Side note: if you're not already, you need to follow Cynthia's wonderful blog, Cynsations.

You can find out more about HEARTS UNBROKEN here.

More info: Donalyn Miller's #BookADay Challenge - My #BookADay Archives (also see my visual #BookADay archive on Padlet).

DateSaturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:34 AM
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi

