Main | Comic: NaNoWriMo Emergency »
Thursday
Nov222018

Comic: Keiko gives thanks

Keiko is a young Japanese-Canadian girl who wants to read ALL THE BOOKS. One of my goals for 2019: make more Keiko comics! I had originally only planned to do a few Keiko comics, but she won't get out of my head. As with most insistent characters, I find the best way to make her stop bugging me is to give her space in a story.

DateThursday, November 22, 2018 at 7:30 AM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi tagged in

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  