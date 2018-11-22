Thursday
Comic: Keiko gives thanks
Keiko is a young Japanese-Canadian girl who wants to read ALL THE BOOKS. One of my goals for 2019: make more Keiko comics! I had originally only planned to do a few Keiko comics, but she won't get out of my head. As with most insistent characters, I find the best way to make her stop bugging me is to give her space in a story.
