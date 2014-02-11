Tuesday
Comma Shock
Comic above was inspired by this article in The Independent.
Reader Comments (3)
Change in Grammah has almost nevah been for the bettah. Keep the comma, Grammah, and keep the pants, too.
I'll sign that petition.
I'd sign that petition (grammar is absolutely necessary for clarity's sake), but language will change regardless, which is both nerdly exciting and pathetically sad to see unfold. Take that word "imma", for instance. It sounds terribly uneducated at first, but I give the word much more validation when I remember that it means and that we can still recognize it means "I'm going to," despite shaving the word count by two.