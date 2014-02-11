Main Home

Debbie Ridpath Ohi reads, writes and illustrates for young people. Every few weeks, she shares new art, writing and reading resources; subscribe below. Browse the archives here.

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Subscribe Pinterest Flickr
My other social media.

 

MAIN | Archives

Also find WWFC on:

Facebook and Google+

and follow me on Twitter:

@inkyelbows

 

Will Write For Chocolate

Home

Archived WWFC strips

Admin
RSS Feeds
« Old School Writing | Main | Eliza's Secret Date »
Tuesday
Feb112014

Comma Shock

 

Comic above was inspired by this article in The Independent.

If you're on Facebook, please do Like my Will Write For Chocolate FB Page, thanks!

DateTuesday, February 11, 2014 at 8:45 AM | Comment3 Comments | |
tagged , , in

Reader Comments (3)

Change in Grammah has almost nevah been for the bettah. Keep the comma, Grammah, and keep the pants, too.

February 11, 2014 | Unregistered CommenterDonna

I'll sign that petition.

February 12, 2014 | Unregistered CommenterSariah

I'd sign that petition (grammar is absolutely necessary for clarity's sake), but language will change regardless, which is both nerdly exciting and pathetically sad to see unfold. Take that word "imma", for instance. It sounds terribly uneducated at first, but I give the word much more validation when I remember that it means and that we can still recognize it means "I'm going to," despite shaving the word count by two.

April 7, 2014 | Unregistered CommenterKatrina

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.

My response is on my own website »
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  