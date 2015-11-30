Eliza's Lunchtime Conversation
And in case anyone's curious, Esme is reading Teresa Toten's SHATTERED GLASS, just like I am. Such a good book!
When I began Will Write For Chocolate, I mainly wrote nonfiction articles while I worked on my middle grade novels for young people. Now that I illustrate books as well as write them, I figured it's time I add a children's book illustrator to the strip. :-)
November is Picture Book Month, and today's Will Write For Chocolate strip was inspired by Ame Dyckman's wonderful post about why picture books are important.
Thanks to Carl Clark who inspired this comic today on Twitter. :-)
I so wish I could participate in NaNoWriMo and PidBoIdMo this year! Sadly, not enough time.
Thanks to Suzanne Warr (@warrchick) for inspiring this comic during a conversation we had on Twitter. :-)
Comic above was inspired by this article in The Independent.
I'm sure I'm not the only one who has made a Secret Date With A Good Book. The busier life gets, the more vital it is to purposely make time to read.
If you're doing NaNoWriMo this year, by the way, be sure to check NaNoToons for daily NaNoWrimo-related comics by my friend Errol Elumir!
AND YES, THERE REALLY IS AN INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY.