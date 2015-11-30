Main Home

Debbie Ridpath Ohi reads, writes and illustrates for young people.

Monday
Nov302015

Eliza's Lunchtime Conversation

And in case anyone's curious, Esme is reading Teresa Toten's SHATTERED GLASS, just like I am. Such a good book!

Tuesday
Aug112015

New Housemate

When I began Will Write For Chocolate, I mainly wrote nonfiction articles while I worked on my middle grade novels for young people. Now that I illustrate books as well as write them, I figured it's time I add a children's book illustrator to the strip. :-)

Tuesday
Nov112014

You're never too old for picture books

November is Picture Book Month, and today's Will Write For Chocolate strip was inspired by Ame Dyckman's wonderful post about why picture books are important.

Thursday
Oct162014

NaNaNoWriMoAvMo

 

Thanks to Carl Clark who inspired this comic today on Twitter. :-)

I so wish I could participate in NaNoWriMo and PidBoIdMo this year! Sadly, not enough time.

Tuesday
Aug192014

A disadvantage (and advantage) of e-book readers

Thanks to Suzanne Warr (@warrchick) for inspiring this comic during a conversation we had on Twitter. :-)

Tuesday
Aug192014

Old School Writing

Originally published in Writer Unboxed.

Tuesday
Feb112014

Comma Shock

 

Comic above was inspired by this article in The Independent.

Thursday
Nov072013

Eliza's Secret Date

I'm sure I'm not the only one who has made a Secret Date With A Good Book. The busier life gets, the more vital it is to purposely make time to read.

(Are you doing NaNoWriMo? Check out my friend Errol Elumir's daily NaNoToons!)

Monday
Oct282013

Technology and Rejections

If you're doing NaNoWriMo this year, by the way, be sure to check NaNoToons for daily NaNoWrimo-related comics by my friend Errol Elumir!

Tuesday
Oct222013

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL CAPS-LOCK DAY

 

AND YES, THERE REALLY IS AN INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY.

Here's the Wikipedia entry about the event.

