Have a professional work ethic. It can make the difference between getting published and getting discouraged. - Pat Cummings
Advice for hopeful authors & illustrators: Do your research & have a professional work ethic. The professionalism you show can make the difference between getting published & getting discouraged. More great advice from author/illustrator Pat Cummings in her Inkygirl interview.
