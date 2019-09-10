Main | A comic for punctuation nerds »
Have a professional work ethic. It can make the difference between getting published and getting discouraged. - Pat Cummings

Advice for hopeful authors & illustrators: Do your research & have a professional work ethic. The professionalism you show can make the difference between getting published & getting discouraged. More great advice from author/illustrator Pat Cummings in her Inkygirl interview.

