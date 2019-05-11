Main | Don't let fear of writing poorly stop you from writing. That's why we revise. - Cindy Pon »
Saturday
May112019

#BookADay: BREAKOUT by Kate Messner, illustrated by Ellen Lindner

Although I've been embracing Donalyn Miller's #BookADay challenge year-round, I don't always have a chance to post about what I'm reading. You can see my archive of my #BookADay and book recommendation posts here.

One of my #BookADay reads: BREAKOUT by Kate Messner, illustrated by Ellen Lindner (Bloomsbury).

 

---------------------

More info: Donalyn Miller's #BookADay Challenge - My #BookADay Archives (also see my visual #BookADay archive on Padlet, Flickr and Pinterest).

DateSaturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi

