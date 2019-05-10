BookADay: THE VERY LAST CASTLE by Travis Jonker and Mark Pett (Abrams)

THE VERY LAST CASTLE is written by Travis Jonker and illustrated by Mark Pett, and I adore the main character, Ibb! This picture book came out from Abrams Books For Young Readers last October. Read the *starred review* in Kirkus!

SYNOPSIS: "A curious little girl watches the man who guards the last castle in town. Every time she passes by him, she tries to catch his eye. While the other townspeople fear what may be locked up inside the mysterious castle, the girl finally gets up the courage to knock on the door and find out what’s really behind the gate. A story about overcoming fear of the unknown, trying new things, and reaching out to make new friends, The Very Last Castle shows that bravery comes in packages both big and small."

