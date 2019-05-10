« Don't let fear of writing poorly stop you from writing. That's why we revise. - Cindy Pon | Main | #BookADay: EMBRACE THE CHICKEN by Mahtab Narsimhan (Orca Currents) »
Friday
May102019

#BookADay: THE VERY LAST CASTLE by Travis Jonker and Mark Pett (Abrams)

THE VERY LAST CASTLE is written by Travis Jonker and illustrated by Mark Pett, and I adore the main character, Ibb! This picture book came out from Abrams Books For Young Readers last October. Read the *starred review* in Kirkus!

SYNOPSIS: "A curious little girl watches the man who guards the last castle in town. Every time she passes by him, she tries to catch his eye. While the other townspeople fear what may be locked up inside the mysterious castle, the girl finally gets up the courage to knock on the door and find out what’s really behind the gate. A story about overcoming fear of the unknown, trying new things, and reaching out to make new friends, The Very Last Castle shows that bravery comes in packages both big and small."

---------------------

More info: Donalyn Miller's #BookADay Challenge - My #BookADay Archives (also see my visual #BookADay archive on Padlet, Flickr and Pinterest).

DateFriday, May 10, 2019 at 12:08 PM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi in

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  