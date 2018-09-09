SAM & EVA is nominated for the Marilyn Baillie Picture Book Award!

I was incredibly honoured to find out that SAM & EVA (Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers) has been nominated for The Canadian Children's Book Centre Marilyn Baillie Picture Book Award. I am especially honoured, considering the other finalists in the same category. For more info about each of these books as well as other finalists in the CCBC Book Awards, see this press release from the Canadian Children's Book Centre.

I confess I was weepy that morning. Just some of the reasons:

- This is the first time I've been nominated.

- An incredibly sweet congratulatory message from my sister Ruth.

- Knowing that my mom-in-law would have been thrilled and calling me as soon as she heard the news (I so miss her).

The Marilyn Baillie Picture Book Award was established in 2006 by Charles Baillie as a gift to his wife, Marilyn Baillie.

From the CCBC's page about the Marilyn Baillie Picture Book Award:

"Marilyn Baillie has had many careers including nursery school teacher, lecturer at the Royal Ontario Museum, interior designer in New York City, magazine and book editor, publishing consultant and children’s book author. She currently lives in Toronto and Vermont with her husband.

"Marilyn has travelled extensively with her family including adventures in Egypt, Kenya, the Galapagos and Papua New Guinea. She is an avid bird watcher and naturalist, which complement the environmental themes in her books. Marilyn is also a former editor of Chickadee magazine. n addition to authoring OWL’s Amazing Things Animals Do series – Side by Side, Wild Talk, Time to Eat and Little Wonders – Marilyn’s previous credits include editing and compiling Science Surprises, More Science Surprises, and writing Magical Fun, all from Owl."

Wow. Now I'm even more honoured to have one of my books nominated for this award.

Congrats to all the nominees! Huge thanks to The Canadian Children's Book Centre, the Baillie family and award jury, Simon & Schuster Canada and Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers.

You can find out more info about SAM & EVA on my publisher's page and you can also find a Teacher's Guide as well as lots of bonus info and free print-ready activities on my SAM & EVA Bonus Page.