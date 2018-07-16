Monday
Jul162018
Comic: Book Purge Angst
Gah. I have (once again) reached the point where there is no more room on my office bookshelves for new books, so I've been piling my "to read" books on the floor -- but these are starting to get tippy.
I know I need to give away older books I'll likely never read again, at least in physical form, but.....BUT IT'S SO HARD!
by Debbie Ridpath Ohi tagged bibliophile in Comics for writers
