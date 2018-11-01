To those starting NaNoWriMo today: Good luck! I hope you find ALL THE WORDS

Also see my friend Errol Elumir's daily Nanotoons!

National Novel Writing Month (aka NaNoWriMo) begins today! To educators: there's also a Nanowrimo Young Writers' Program.

If you love the spirit behind NaNoWriMo but want a gentler year-round writing (and editing) challenge with flexibility, feel free to try the Inkygirl Daily Writing Challenge. There's also an Inkygirl Daily Writing Challenge Facebook Page where I'll be posting motivational comics and tips.