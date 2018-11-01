Main | Comic: Life With A Scrabble Addict »
Thursday
Nov012018

To those starting NaNoWriMo today: Good luck! I hope you find ALL THE WORDS

Also see my friend Errol Elumir's daily Nanotoons!

National Novel Writing Month (aka NaNoWriMo) begins today! To educators: there's also a Nanowrimo Young Writers' Program.

If you love the spirit behind NaNoWriMo but want a gentler year-round writing (and editing) challenge with flexibility, feel free to try the Inkygirl Daily Writing Challenge. There's also an Inkygirl Daily Writing Challenge Facebook Page where I'll be posting motivational comics and tips.

DateThursday, November 1, 2018 at 9:06 AM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi tagged in

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  