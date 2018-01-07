One thing books teach us is that if your life sucks right now, you just haven't gotten to the good part. - Tim Federle

Main | Comic: New Year's Resolution »
Sunday
Jan072018

One of my favourite Tim Federle quotes:

One thing books teach us is that if your life sucks right now, you just haven't gotten to the good part.

You can get the above image as a free, print-ready poster in my Free, Print-Ready Archives.

