Thursday
Jun292017

Thanks to Writer's Digest for including my site in their 101 Best Websites For Writers list!

 

Thanks to Writer's Digest for including Inkygirl.com in their annual list of best websites for writers again! So honored. What they said:

"Artist and children's book author Debbie Ridpath Ohi is perhaps best known for illustrating award-winning children's books (including several for Judy Blume), but her online presence is equally vibrant. At Inkygirl, she couples writerly inspiration with adorably endearing doodles - you can spend hours browsing without even realizing it."

Thanks also to Dee Romito for the heads-up in her Twitter feed at @writeforapples; I had missed seeing this news!

 

DateThursday, June 29, 2017
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi

