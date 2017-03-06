Main | Comic: Grammarian Party Angst. »
Monday
Mar062017

Speedy Doodle: Bugs and Baked Goods

Starting my week off with a BUGS AND BAKED GOODS speedydoodle.  I find keeping a sketch journal fun, inspiring (getting some ideas for stories) and therapeutic (especially when crazystuff is going on in the news on or social media). See more of my art videos, found object doodles and sketch journal pages on Instagram and Twitter

Materials and process: I used a Lamy Safari (Fine nib) inked with Platinum Carbon Black ink in my Rhodia paper sketchbook, waterbrush, and Winsor & Newton Cotman pan watercolours. Recorded the video with the Hyperlapse app on my iPhone, imported into Premiere Pro (which I'm just learning) to speed up and crop, added static images to the beginning and end.

Some of my other recently posted Speedy Doodles:

DateMonday, March 6, 2017 at 7:50 AM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi tagged in ,

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  