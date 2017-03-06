Speedy Doodle: Bugs and Baked Goods

Starting my week off with a BUGS AND BAKED GOODS speedydoodle. I find keeping a sketch journal fun, inspiring (getting some ideas for stories) and therapeutic (especially when crazystuff is going on in the news on or social media). See more of my art videos, found object doodles and sketch journal pages on Instagram and Twitter.

Materials and process: I used a Lamy Safari (Fine nib) inked with Platinum Carbon Black ink in my Rhodia paper sketchbook, waterbrush, and Winsor & Newton Cotman pan watercolours. Recorded the video with the Hyperlapse app on my iPhone, imported into Premiere Pro (which I'm just learning) to speed up and crop, added static images to the beginning and end.

