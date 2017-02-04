Main | Biggest misconception about writing picture books: thinking that short = easy/quick »
Saturday
Feb042017

Agents and editors on Twitter

For those on Twitter:

I've updated my lists of children's/YA book editors on Twitter as well as literary agents on Twitter who represent children's/YA book creators.

I've compiled these lists to help writers and illustrators find industry types to follow on Twitter, not as official lists of those accepting particular types of submissions, so do check the agency and editorial guidelines online before submitting queries, etc. 

For info about breaking into the business etc., please see my list of answers to questions I am frequently asked.

DateSaturday, February 4, 2017 at 8:42 AM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi tagged in , ,

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  