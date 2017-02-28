Tuesday
THE DOLL'S EYE by Marina Cohen (Roaring Brook Press)
Deliciously creepy! I finished this in two sittings. I'm a longtime horror fan, and this was right up my alley; I was inspired to do some fan art, as you can see above. And now I'm even more creeped out by those old-fashioned glass-eyed dolls than I was before! :-)
You can find out more about The Doll's Eye on the Macmillan site.
The book came out TODAY from Roaring Brook Press!
by Debbie Ridpath Ohi
