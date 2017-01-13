Main | Advice for young writers, finding one's voice and CRUSHING IT: Three Questions Interview with Joanne Levy »
The beautiful part of writing: you don't have to get it right the first time unlike, say, brain surgery. - Robert Cormier 

I have to remind myself of this again and again as I'm working on my novel; my tendency has always been to over-edit as I write the first draft.

Feel free to download and print this Robert Cormier quote to post in your home, office, classroom or library!

For many more free, print-ready posters, bookmarks and other material related to writing and reading, see my For The Love Of Reading and Print-Ready Archives.

