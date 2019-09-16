Main | Journey To Publication and Advice For Writers: Interview with Debut Picture Book Author, Teresa Robeson (QUEEN OF PHYSICS) »
Don't be afraid to ask questions. One question can make all the difference. - Nancy Tupper Ling

(Image above also posted on my Instagram feed. Also doing a giveaway of this art on Twitter today.)

Don't be afraid to ask questions. One question can make all the difference! - Nancy Tupper Ling. Read other great advice from Nancy as well as Andrea Offermann in their joint interview for Inkygirl.com.

I created this doodle this morning with a J. Herbin glass pen from Wonderpens.ca and Robert Oster Astorquiza Olive ink from Baeurinks.ca. I like this new Robert Oster ink because it's dark enough for line drawings but the color adds visual interest. Also, it has enough water resistance that I can add some shading via water (I used a #6 Winsor & Newton Cotman watercolor brush) without TOO much smearing. Paper: HP Everyday Papers HP Premium Choice Laser, 32-pound, which I find is an affordable choice for my many fountain pen doodles. :-)

