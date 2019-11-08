Main | Comic: On Writing Challenges »
Friday
Nov082019

A Comic About Writing Challenges (and a gentle reminder)

 

Writing challenges can be inspiring and fun, but always remember WHY you are doing them. If you're just doing them for fun, of course, the writing part is secondary. Commiserate with others on the message boards! Go to the kickoff parties! If you're doing a writing challenge in hopes of ending up with something you might want to get published, then I encourage you to take the challenge seriously. You can still have FUN while doing it, but be aware of how much time you spend actually writing as opposed to talking about writing. 

DateFriday, November 8, 2019 at 9:24 AM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi tagged in

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  