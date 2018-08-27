Monday
Aug272018
Writers & illustrators: Develop a thick skin. To succeed (and survive) in this business, you need to be able to take criticism.
Rejection and criticism are part of publishing process, before AND after publication. Work on developing a thick skin early on and you'll not only enjoy the journey more but also increase your chances of longterm success.
by Debbie Ridpath Ohi tagged crcritiquing in Comics for writers
