Donalyn Miller's 10th Annual Summer #BookADay Challenge has launched!

(Shortcut to this page, until next year's updated post: http://inkygirl.com/bookaday)

Woohoo! Donalyn Miller has launched her 10th Annual Summer #BookADay Challenge. See the archived Facebook Live event here, on the Nerdy Book Club Facebook Page.

As Donalyn points out in one of her kickoff videos, it's not a competition. It's about rediscovering your reading mojo. From one of her blog post from a couple years ago: "The summer #bookaday event endures as an annual opportunity to hit the reset button on our reading lives, connect with other readers, celebrate books, and remind ourselves how much reading matters to our lives and the young people we serve."

"It doesn’t matter if you actually read a book every day or not. Dedicate more time to read. Celebrate your right to read what you want. Make reading plans. Share and collect book recommendations. Connect with other readers.The #bookaday challenge is personal, not a competition. Finish that series. Tackle that epic historical your mother gave you for your birthday (last September). Try audiobooks. How would you like to grow as a reader this summer?"

For you educators out there: Donalyn also mentions Jillian Heise's #ClassroomBookADay challenge, which you might consider for the next school year: the goal is to read a loud a picture book every day of the school year, to students at any grade level.

What I do: I read books I haven't read before but I also reread books as well, including picture books. I listen to audiobooks while I'm doing housework or other repetitive activities. I embrace all formats, not just print. I have books on-the-go everywhere in our house. Here are some of my tips for busy bibliophiles who have trouble finding time to read.

I do read all year round, but I find the #BookADay event a fun extra excuse to do some extra reading, plus I love the community aspect and book-sharing suggestions. You can see my own #BookADay archives here as well as on Padlet:

Here's where you can find more info about #Bookaday:

Donalyn Miller's #BookADay kickoff video on the Nerdy Book Club FB page

Donalyn Miller's blog post about the history of #BookADay plus guidelines

Browse #bookaday posts on Twitter

If you're interested in encouraging lifelong reading habits in young people and haven't read The Book Whisperer and Reading In The Wild, I encourage you to do so!

Teachers, librarians and others who work with young readers: I'm collecting useful resources to help encourage summer reading as well as providing free print-read summer book recommendations sheets.