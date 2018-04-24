Tuesday
Apr242018
Happy launch day to FAIRY SPELL: How Two Girls Convinced The World That Fairies Are Real - by Marc Tyler Nobleman and Eliza Wheeler (Clarion/HMH)
More info about FAIRY SPELL: How Two Girls Convinced The World That Fairies Are Real by Marc Nobleman and Eliza Wheeler on the HMH site.
More info: Donalyn Miller's Book-A-Day Challenge | Archives of my #BookADay posts.
by Debbie Ridpath Ohi
