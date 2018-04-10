Main | Advice For Young Writers, Embracing Magic & ENGINERDS: Three Questions With Jarrett Lerner »
Video of how I created one of my broken crayon drawings

You never know what will come out of a broken crayon (#48 in series). I decided to take a video of how I created one of my broken crayon drawings, and I gave it away on Twitter - congrats to Ann Schimmoler, who won the final result (I am still waiting to hear from Ann so I can mail the doodle to her).

See my Broken Crayon Page for more art, resources for educators and info about my upcoming broken crayon book with Linda Sue Park and Simon & Schuster.

