Celebrating Judy Blumesday in NYC....WITH JUDY BLUME! 

Things have been crazybusy lately, so I've only had a chance to post about this now. And of course I NEED to post about this, because how often am I going to have a chance to say that I shared a stage with the amazing JUDY BLUME?!? Needless to say, I was a wee bit excited:

Thanks SO much to Drew Richardson and Symphony Space for inviting me to help celebrate Judy Blume's 80th birthday last month in New York City - you can read the Publishers Weekly coverage here. I participated in the afternoon event for young readers along with Rachel Vail (Well, That Was Awkward), Soman Chainani (The School For Good and Evil), Jacqueline Woodson (Brown Girl Dreaming), Colby Minifie (actor in Jessica Jones, Glee and other productions) and (of course) Judy Blume herself.

Symphony Space, by the way, is such a great venue. If you're ever in NYC, do check out their events.

But back to Judy Blumesday. I arrived SUPER early because I didn't want to take the chance of not being able to find a cab or getting lost on the Metro. I immediately spotted the Judy Blume poster:

And LOOK! My name's on the poster, too!

Here's a selfie I took with Colby, Rachel and Soman just before Judy arrived (Jackie Woodson was delayed but she arrived just in time, yay!):

In case some of you didn't know, I illustrated some of the reissued Judy Blume chapter books and middle grades published by Atheneum/Simon & Schuster back in 2014. Here's how I became a Judy Blume illustrator.

Even now, I find myself looking those books and still marvel that it all really happened. That those are MY illustrations on those covers and inside the chapter books. Books by JUDY BLUME.

Another highlight of an evening packed with highlights: having my agent (Ginger Knowlton of Curtis Brown Ltd) in the audience during this event, plus I got to meet her husband:

Another familiar face in the audience: Mindy Yuksel. It was great to meet her sons (one of whom had entered my Look Again Found Object Art Challenge last summer), who presented me with a box of Turkish Delight (yum).

I was honored to be interviewed by Scholastic News Kids reporter, Josh Stiefel:

Such an amazing day. Drew Richardson of Symphony Space was also kind enough to give me comp tickets for the evening event, so I took my writing critique partner, Carmella VanVleet. Here's the program:

Such a fun night. And we ran into my editor and his wife in the green room! You can read more about the Judy Blumesday celebration at Symphony Place in Publishers Weekly.

And here's a music video that Amanda Palmer that debuted at the event:

THANK YOU, Symphony Space, for inviting me to be part of Judy Blumesday!