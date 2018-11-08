Gave up on NaNoWriMo? Try a gentler, year-round writing challenge

While NaNoWriMo is a wonderful motivating challenge for writers who are able to devote a big chunk of time during November to writing, some of us find it nearly impossible to keep up throughout the month. In my case, it's usually because I'm away for a week at a board gaming convention (and therefore need to devote more time to book work during the weeks I am at home). I have nevertheless given it a shot in past years, only to have to drop out, discouraged and frustrated, partway through.

I found out that others were in similar situations, which is why I started the Inkygirl Daily Writing Challenge, which can be for writing or editing. Feedback has prompted me to add more types of goal badges for flexibility, from 100-1000 words a day to 15-60 minutes a day.

At this point, some of you may be thinking, "I write 1000 words a day minimum already! I usually aim for 3-5000." In which case, SKIP THIS POST. This challenge is not meant for you. It's meant for those of us who find it more difficult to squeeze in the time because of any of the following reasons (and often a combination):

- Day jobs.

- Priority on paying freelance work.

- Family responsibilities.

- Physical limitations.

- Insecurity or other internal challenges.

You can find more info and guidelines at Inkygirl.com/dailywords. I also post comics, quotes and my own updates on my Inkygirl Daily Writing Challenge Facebook Page.

p.s. If you like Nanowrimo comics, do check out my friend Errol Elumir's daily Nanotoons throughout November!