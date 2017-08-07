Monday
Writers & illustrators: Be brave. Fail. Try again. Succeed. Rinse and repeat. - Jenny Bent
One of my favourite pieces of advice for writers and illustrators is from literary agent Jenny Bent: "...Be brave. Fail. Try again. Succeed. Rinse and repeat."
It applies as much to the published as well as pre-published.
In fact, this advice is good for life in general.
Thank you, Jenny!
