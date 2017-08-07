Main | Comic: Punctuation Party Crisis »
Writers & illustrators: Be brave. Fail. Try again. Succeed. Rinse and repeat. - Jenny Bent

One of my favourite pieces of advice for writers and illustrators is from literary agent Jenny Bent: "...Be brave. Fail. Try again. Succeed. Rinse and repeat."

It applies as much to the published as well as pre-published.

In fact, this advice is good for life in general.

Thank you, Jenny!

DateMonday, August 7, 2017
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi

