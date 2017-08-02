Video: Trying out Animation Desk Ultimate app for the first time on my iPad Pro

I admit it: I'm an app packrat. ("Ooo, shiny app! Must get!")

Last night I decided to go through my iPad Pro apps and decide what to keep, what to cull. I had never actually trying Animation Desk Ultimate on my iPad Pro yet, so decided to give it a shot.

Super-easy to use! I created the animation bit of the above in around 30 minutes. This morning, I used Adobe Premiere Pro (which I am gradually learning how to use) to insert the opening slide and add the end text titling. Going to play around some more with this app! I want to experiment with some of the brushes, colour and other features.

I've started uploading more art process videos to my YouTube Channel, by the way! Feel free to check them out.