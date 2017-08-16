Anonymous 4Q multiple-choice survey for children's book agents, editors and art directors (plus a doodle giveaway)

A few years ago, I posted a poll for children's/YA book agents, editors and art directors to find out if they researched potential clients, authors and illustrators online before signing them on.

As part of my research for a Social Media Master Class I've giving at the SCBWI Northern Ohio Conference next month, I'm checking for updated stats.

In addition to sharing my results in the workshop above, I'll also be posting summary results here on Inkygirl.com after the conference.

If you are an agent, editor or art director who works with children's book creators, I would very much appreciate it if you could answer my quickie anonymous multiple choice (four questions) survey.

****If you are a children's book creator on Twitter and would like to help gather data, you can retweet this post (the URL shortcut is Inkygirl.com/2017poll)....and thank you! First three people to retweet will get an original mini-doodle from yours truly. Partly for reading all the way to the bottom of this blog post. :-)