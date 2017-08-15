Video: Desiderata Daedalus Drawing Demo (Dip Nib On A Fountain Pen!)

As some of you know, I am hooked on fountain pens (it began at a photo shoot for the Toronto Public Library, but I'll save that for another post). Anyway, I'm totally loving my new Desiderata Daedalus! To artists using dip pens: you might want to check this pen out - you can use certain types of dip nibs, but with the convenience of a fountain pen (e.g. avoid having to constantly dip).