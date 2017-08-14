« Comic: Book Sommelier | Main | Writers/illustrators: You only fail if you quit. Don't let go of your dreams. Take a break if you need to, but DON'T GIVE UP. »
Monday
Aug142017

My RUBY ROSE, BIG BRAVOS book trailer debuts on Mr. Schu's blog today!

It features music written and performed by yours truly (on my new keyboard, yay) and is also the first book trailer I've created using Adobe Premiere Pro. I'm still gradually learning the latter, and used this project to help me figure out some of the features.

This new picture book (sequel to RUBY ROSE, OFF TO SCHOOL SHE GOES) is written by Rob Sanders and illustrated by me, and launches from HarperCollins Children's on August. 29th. You can see sample illustrations, find out how RUBY ROSE was created, download free print-ready goodies, browse the classroom guides and more at DebbieOhi.com/rubyrose.

