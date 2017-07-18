« Don't be this hamster. DO YOUR BACKUPS. | Main | Comic: When Writers Date »
Tuesday
Jul182017

Art Video: My Morning Coffee Doodle

I'm teaching myself Adobe Premiere Pro and used this short video as an exercise.

How I created it:

I shot the video on my iPhone with the Hyperlapse app. To hold the iPhone above my desk, I use this flexible iPhone stand with clip, which I found on Amazon a few years ago. Doesn't look as if it's available anymore, but there are MANY similar stands available.

I imported the video into Adobe Premiere Pro. Main purpose of this exercise was to figure out how to convert the portrait size video from Hyperlapse into a square format. This was more complicated than I expected, and involved creating a new sequence with the right aspect ratio, scaling up the video size (I may opt for a non-Hyperlapse process next time), figuring out how to export.

If there is enough interest (especially from you illustrators out there) and I can find some time (HA), I will put together a blog post with more details.

DateTuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11:53 AM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi tagged in

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  