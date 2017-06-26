« Happy 20th Anniversary to the Harry Potter series! | Main | Writers & Illustrators: All the networking/promo in the world can’t help unless you get your book FINISHED first. »
Monday
Jun262017

You can find stories EVERYWHERE. Yes, even in a coffee stain!

As some of you may have seen in my Instagram story yesterday, I was creating some more coffee stains for doodling. Jeff (my husband) was about to reject some coffee grounds since he had accidentally set our coffee grinder for the wrong setting; I asked if I could have them. And I used them to create some super-strong coffee in a French press, then dropped the coffee onto some mixed media art paper with a spoon:

They only dried completely as of this morning, so  I chose one to doodle with:

I was just going to use a fountain pen or Pentel Pocket Brush for the doodle, but then a whole scene popped into my head, and I realized I needed more control over the line and color for this particular doodle. So I imported the stain into Photoshop, cleaned up a couple of the faint random spatters, then added the art digitally.

You can see the final result at the top. 

Potential stories are EVERYWHERE; you just have to look. Speaking of which, my 3rd Annual Summer "Look Again" Challenge For Young Artists & Writers starts on July 1st! You can find out more about found object art and the challenge at DebbieOhi.com/LookAgain.

DateMonday, June 26, 2017 at 8:13 AM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi tagged , in

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  