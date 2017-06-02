Main | Comic: Writers On Vacation »
Testing Padlet's embedding function with some Broken Crayons

Made with Padlet

 

As some of you (those who follow me on Instagram or Twitter) may have noticed, I've been having a ton of fun with broken crayons lately. 

Because you never know what will come out of a broken crayon.

I've been experimenting with Padlet lately as another potential way of interacting with young readers next year. So far, I'm delighted by how easy it is to use! Once I've played around with it some more, I'll write up a blog post about what I've learned.

Thanks to the educators out there who pointed me to Padlet!

Friday, June 2, 2017
by Debbie Ridpath Ohi

