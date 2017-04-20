Main | Interview with Vijaya Bodach, who sold her TEN EASTER EGGS picture book mss to Scholastic through an Inkygirl post »
Comic: Fairy Tale Critiquing Angst + some advice for writers and illustrators

It's so important for writers and illustrators to develop a thick hide in this business. If you don't, chances are good that you won't be able to handle the critiques (solicited or not) and bad reviews. Learn how to take negative feedback gracefully.

And never EVER publicly respond to a negative review. This applies to friends of authors as well as authors themselves.

