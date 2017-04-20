Thursday
Apr202017
Comic: Fairy Tale Critiquing Angst + some advice for writers and illustrators
It's so important for writers and illustrators to develop a thick hide in this business. If you don't, chances are good that you won't be able to handle the critiques (solicited or not) and bad reviews. Learn how to take negative feedback gracefully.
And never EVER publicly respond to a negative review. This applies to friends of authors as well as authors themselves.
by Debbie Ridpath Ohi tagged critiquing in Comics for writers
