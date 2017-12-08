« "Read big and WRITE." Advice for young writers from Danielle Younge-Ullman (EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL IS NOT RUINED) | Main | Advice For Young Writers, Doctor Who and STOLEN WORDS: Three Questions For Melanie Florence »
Friday
Dec082017

Free To Download & Print: "A Gift Of Time" To Read, Write or Draw Certificate

Do you know a good friend who could use more time to read, write or draw? Offer to babysit, run errands, do grocery shopping, shovel snow etc.

Everyone appreciates the gift of time.

Suggestions for presentation: Download and print this certificate, then roll it up and present it tied up in red ribbon,  in a mug filled with packaged hot chocolate or your friend's favorite tea, or combine it with a good book.

DateFriday, December 8, 2017 at 12:42 PM | CommentPost a Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  