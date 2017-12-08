Friday
Free To Download & Print: "A Gift Of Time" To Read, Write or Draw Certificate
Do you know a good friend who could use more time to read, write or draw? Offer to babysit, run errands, do grocery shopping, shovel snow etc.
Everyone appreciates the gift of time.
Suggestions for presentation: Download and print this certificate, then roll it up and present it tied up in red ribbon, in a mug filled with packaged hot chocolate or your friend's favorite tea, or combine it with a good book.
