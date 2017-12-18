Monday
Dec182017
Comic: On Not Making New Year's Resolutions
I don't know about the rest of you, but I'm always torn between making and not making New Year's Resolutions because it's so easy to make them but then disappointing and demoralizing when you realize early in the year that there's no way you'll ever be able to make them happen.
Next year, though, I think I AM going to make some New Year's Resolutions. Will be posting about these and why I'm making them soon.
Monday, December 18, 2017 at 7:40 AM | Post a Comment | Email Article | | Permalink
by Debbie Ridpath Ohi tagged newyear, resolutions in Comics for writers
Reader Comments