« "If Only" - A NaNoWriMo Comic | Main | Interview with Curtis Brown literary agent, Tess Callero »
Wednesday
Nov082017

Exciting news: Michael Ian Black and I are teaming up for I'M WORRIED, a sequel to I'M BORED and I'M SAD!

 

I've been dying to make this public and I finally can: I am THRILLED to announce that I will be illustrating a new picture book by author / comedian / actor Michael Ian Black called I'M WORRIED.


The story features the Potato, Little Girl and Flamingo from the previous two books in the series, I'M BORED and I'M SAD:

This was my first children's book, published in 2012. Find out how I was chosen as the illustrator.

This sequel to I'M BORED comes out from Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers in June 2018.

The third book in the series, I'M WORRIED, will be published by Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers in 2019. And YAY, I'll be working again with Justin Chanda (published/editor) and Laurent Linn (art director/designer) again!! As you can tell from this photo of one of our meetings about I'M SAD, I have a lot of fun with this crew. :-)

Justin Chanda, Laurent Linn, me and Alexa Pastor meeting about I'M SAD at Simon & Schuster Children's.

DateWednesday, November 8, 2017 at 8:16 AM | Comment1 Comment | | |
by AuthorDebbie Ridpath Ohi

Reader Comments (1)

This sounds like an exciting and fun project. If you would like music or songs for your story/characters, please keep me in mind.😊✌🏻️Annie Lynn🙋🎶🎸📚

November 8, 2017 | Unregistered CommenterAnnie Lynn

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>
Alert
Comment Moderation Enabled
Your comment will not appear until it has been cleared by a website editor.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  