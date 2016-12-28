Wednesday
Dec282016
"I wrote things to get them out of feeling them, and onto paper. So writing in a way saved me, kept me company." R.I.P. Carrie Fisher: actor and writer
Above: my sketchbook journal entry yesterday. So sorry to hear about the passing of Carrie Fisher. My sister and I saw the original Star Wars (A New Hope) in the theatre together, and I remember being so inspired by the character of Princess Leia -- a princess who was a strong and independent thinker, sassy and courageous, who didn't count on a prince to find her happiness.
Most people recognize Carrie Fisher for her Princess Leia role in Star Wars role, but did you know she was also a writer?
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 7:27 AM | Post a Comment | Email Article | | Permalink
by Debbie Ridpath Ohi tagged news in Doodle Post
Reader Comments