"I wrote things to get them out of feeling them, and onto paper. So writing in a way saved me, kept me company." R.I.P. Carrie Fisher: actor and writer

Above: my sketchbook journal entry yesterday. So sorry to hear about the passing of Carrie Fisher. My sister and I saw the original Star Wars (A New Hope) in the theatre together, and I remember being so inspired by the character of Princess Leia -- a princess who was a strong and independent thinker, sassy and courageous, who didn't count on a prince to find her happiness.

Most people recognize Carrie Fisher for her Princess Leia role in Star Wars role, but did you know she was also a writer?

