Win this tiny "I Love To Read" doodle!
I enjoy creating tiny doodles! This one is only 9 cm x 5.5 cm (about the size of a business card) and created with my new Platinum Preppy fountain pen with a fine point nib using a Carbon Black Ink cartridge, my Winsor & Newton portable watercolor set and a water brush.
You can enter this week's giveaway HERE.
Congrats to Janet Coburn, who won my Peppermint Tea Fish found object doodle last week!
Entries accepted until 11:59 pm on Sun. December 18th, 2016 and a randomly selected winner will be announced on Mon. Dec. 19th, 2016.. Click here for official contest rules.
Reader Comments (2)
I'm reading Someday, Someday by Lauren graham (with my ears) and also reading Moo by Sharon Creech :)
I'm spending the first Snow Day of the school year reading Little Cat's Luck and Book Uncle and Me.