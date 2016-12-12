Featured Author on 12 x 12: My advice on staying upbeat through difficult times, tips for pre-published illustrators and more

Thanks to Julie Foster Hedlund for featuring me on her 12 x 12 Picture Book blog this month! I talk about switching from my programmer/analyst career into the arts, Jeff Ridpath, how I taught myself skills that helped me become a children's book professional, how I approach illustrating other people's stories, how I know when an illustration is finished, how many drafts/sketches typically go into one completed illustration, if my illustration style has changed/evolved over the years, how I stay upbeat even through difficult times, advice for pre-published illustrators still working to develop portfolios and/or get an agent, what I'd choose if I could have only ONE dessert to eat the rest of my life, and more!